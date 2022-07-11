GOV’T CONSIDERS TOUGHENING MEASURES News Today 입력 2022.07.11 (15:01) 수정 2022.07.11 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Korea saw more than 20,000 new cases for two days in a row over the weekend. The government is considering toughening disease control measures as the increasing numbers of critical cases and deaths made it clear that the disease is surging again.



[Pkg]



A heat wave alert was issued for most of Korea yesterday. The daily high in Seoul reached 35.1 degrees Celsius. Despite the heat, more people are spending their time outdoors.



[Soundbite] Heo Seong-gyun·Lee Seon-ju(Seoul Residents) : "We are going to postponed appointments now. It seems we're out almost every weekend."



Many of them are not wearing masks.



[Soundbite] Kim Jun-hee(Gyeonggi-do Resident) : "It's too hot to wear a mask with the heat wave alert."



It is clear COVID-19 is spreading again. Korea reported more than 20,000 new cases for two days in a row even over the weekend. Disease control indicators also tell a clear resurgence. The numbers of critical cases and deaths were in the double digits for four straight days with 67 critical cases and 19 deaths reported on Sunday. Also, those aged 60 or older accounted for 15% of confirmed cases. Subsequently, authorities are looking to adjust disease control measures. However, there doesn't seem to be an alarming rise in serious cases, making it less likely for the government to enforce measures, such as restrictions on business hours or gathering capacity. An expert advisory panel from the private sector is to hold its first meeting today to discuss countermeasures. Experts are asking for increased medical services.



[Soundbite] Prof. Jung Jae-hun(Gachon Univ. College of Medicine(July 7)) : "It'd be difficult to enforce tough virus curbs again. The latest surge should be contained by medical response and disease control capacities alone."



Meanwhile, only the bottom half of the income bracket stand to receive the living subsidy from today. Until now, the assistance had been paid to all infected individuals in quarantine.

