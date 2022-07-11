Q&A SESSION WITH PRESIDENT CANCELED News Today 입력 2022.07.11 (15:01) 수정 2022.07.11 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



President Yoon Suk-yeol canceled his brief daily morning Q&A session with reporters for the first time since taking office in May. A presidential official said the so-called door-stepping will not be held for the time being due to spreading COVID-19 infections among the press corps. He explained that eight cases were confirmed in the press corps and the number of potential infections will be double digit considering those coming into close contact with patients.

