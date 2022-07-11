PASSENGERS OF KOREAN AIR RETURN News Today 입력 2022.07.11 (15:01) 수정 2022.07.11 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The passengers of the Korean Air plane which made an emergency landing at Azerbaijan due to an engine defect arrived at Incheon International Airtport this morning. The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport and Korean Air are investigating the cause of the deficit by looking into the engine in Azerbaijan.



[Pkg]



A Korean air plane carrying 215 passengers who were on board a flight that made an emergency landing arrived in Incheon International Airport Monday morning.



[Soundbite] Kim Jun-seong(Passenger) : "The passengers were so scared. No one could talk. We were all so tense and nervous. Thankfully the pilot and the crew did a great job."



The Korean Air plane bound for Incheon from Istanbul made an emergency landing in Baku airport in Azerbaijan on July 10 midnight Korea time because of an engine defect. About an hour and half after take-off vibrations were detected from the right engine. Passengers said there were sparks.



[Soundbite] Kim Dae-keon(Passenger) : "I heard a thump. My seat was shaking like an amusement park ride. Other passengers were also startled."



The passengers were moved to a local hotel, but they experienced various inconveniences including having to wait at the airport for over 6 hours.



[Soundbite] Kong Eun-joo(Passenger) : "I wonder why nothing had been done until the passengers lay down on the airport floor. They didn't tell us when consulate officials would come to solve our visa problems, either."



Korean air is discussing compensation matters with passengers and plans to conduct inspections while grounded in Baku. There are also plans to send a new engine to replace the faulty one. The ministry of land infrastructure and transport will conduct thorough investigations into the incident.

