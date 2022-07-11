기사 본문 영역

NEWS BRIEF
입력 2022.07.11
[Anchor Lead]

Foreign Minister Park Jin visited the Japanese cultural center in Seoul this morning to offer condolences over the death of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Following the visit, the minister told reporters that many people were shocked by the assassination of Abe, Japan's longest-serving prime minister. Park also sent consolation to the bereaved family and Japanese people for their loss.
The Unification Ministry has urged North Korea to stop infringing on South Korea's property rights at inter-Korean joint ventures. In its spokesperson's regular briefing, the ministry said the North is presumed to be running buses brought by the South to the Kaesong industrial park. It expressed deep regrets over Pyongyang's illegal removals and use of facilities at the industrial complex and Kumgangsan Mountain resort owned by South Korea, calling it a breach of inter-Korean agreements.
