WARSHIPS BUILT USING KOREAN TECHNOLOGY News Today 입력 2022.07.11 (15:01)

[Anchor Lead]



Some of the foreign warships participating in this year's RIMPAC exercise were built using Korean technologies. They boast superb capabilities on par with the latest weapons manufactured overseas.



[Pkg]



The amphibious assault ship Marado is the largest of its kind in the South Korean Navy. It was made using domestic technologies. People stand in a long line to see the 14,500-ton vessel. Its hangar and deck are packed with Korean and foreign military officers as well as journalists.



[Soundbite] Nicholas(Reporter from Taiwan)



The Philippines sent a 2,600-ton guided-missile frigate to the RIMPAC exercise. It was built in Korea and transferred last year.



[Soundbite] Charles Villanueva(Commander of Antonio Luna) : "We are happy with the capabilities that it provides."



The decommissioned South Korean corvette, formerly known as Suncheon for 30 years, was donated to Peru. Its current name is Guise. This 23,000-ton combat support ship, also made in Korea, belongs to New Zealand. The commander of the U.S. Third Fleet, who is overseeing this year's RIMPAC has special memories about the ship.



[Soundbite] Michael Boyle(Commander, U.S. Third Fleet)



Efforts are now underway to promote exports of Korean guided rockets and other weapons.

