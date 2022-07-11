KOREAN FOOD FESTIVAL IN PARIS News Today 입력 2022.07.11 (15:01) 수정 2022.07.11 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The Louvre Museum in the heart of Paris has hosted a Korean food festival. Thanks to the popularity of Korean culture, the venue was packed with French visitors.



[Pkg]



A Korean food festival was held beneath the glass pyramid of the Louvre Museum. The K-food Fair venue was packed with many locals despite a 4,000-won admission fee. Visitors of all ages came to the event.



[Soundbite] Gale(Visitor) : "I love Korean music and I think Hangeul is beautiful. Korean food is interesting because it's very different from French cuisine."



These visitors are here to make their own kimchi. The kimchi-making class was sold out early, causing many visitors to audit the class. Kimchi, bibimbap and bulgogi are already well-known Korean dishes. The Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp introduced vegan food as the future of Korean cuisine. Various Korean vegan dishes were reinvented with a French twist. The latest trend emphasizing health and environment is a boon for Korean cuisine.



[Soundbite] Ju Hyeon-seon(Korean Vegan Chef in France) : "French vegans usually rely on salad, but Korean cuisine can provide a satisfying meal made up of 100% vegetarian dishes."



Export consultations were also provided at the fair. As Korean food gains popularity, many Chinese and Southeast Asian food importers in Europe came to the fair.



[Soundbite] Jean-Yves Ruaux(Columnist) : "Korean vegetarian dishes are perfect for today's people who seek easily digestible food."



In fact, Korea's export of agricultural, meat and seafood products to Europe in the first half of this year increased by roughly 50% from 2019.

KOREAN FOOD FESTIVAL IN PARIS

입력 2022-07-11 15:01:57 수정 2022-07-11 16:45:17 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The Louvre Museum in the heart of Paris has hosted a Korean food festival. Thanks to the popularity of Korean culture, the venue was packed with French visitors.



[Pkg]



A Korean food festival was held beneath the glass pyramid of the Louvre Museum. The K-food Fair venue was packed with many locals despite a 4,000-won admission fee. Visitors of all ages came to the event.



[Soundbite] Gale(Visitor) : "I love Korean music and I think Hangeul is beautiful. Korean food is interesting because it's very different from French cuisine."



These visitors are here to make their own kimchi. The kimchi-making class was sold out early, causing many visitors to audit the class. Kimchi, bibimbap and bulgogi are already well-known Korean dishes. The Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp introduced vegan food as the future of Korean cuisine. Various Korean vegan dishes were reinvented with a French twist. The latest trend emphasizing health and environment is a boon for Korean cuisine.



[Soundbite] Ju Hyeon-seon(Korean Vegan Chef in France) : "French vegans usually rely on salad, but Korean cuisine can provide a satisfying meal made up of 100% vegetarian dishes."



Export consultations were also provided at the fair. As Korean food gains popularity, many Chinese and Southeast Asian food importers in Europe came to the fair.



[Soundbite] Jean-Yves Ruaux(Columnist) : "Korean vegetarian dishes are perfect for today's people who seek easily digestible food."



In fact, Korea's export of agricultural, meat and seafood products to Europe in the first half of this year increased by roughly 50% from 2019.