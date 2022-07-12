GOV'T MEASURES AGAINST RESURGENCE News Today 입력 2022.07.12 (15:12) 수정 2022.07.12 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



With a fresh surge in COVID-19 infections, the number of critically ill patients is also rising. The government is reviewing administering fourth shots to more people. They are also discussing whether to toughen social distancing rules and mask wearing mandates.



[Pkg]



As of midnight on Tuesday, South Korea added more than 37,000 new COVID-19 cases. It is double the figure recorded last Tuesday. The so-called doubling phenomenon has been continuing for nine straight days, as the number of new infections increase by twofold, compared to the week prior. Seventy four patients are critically ill.



[Soundbite] Peck Kyong-ran(KDCA Director) : "Based on scientific evidence and experts' collective intelligence, we will take preemptive and most effective anti-virus measures."



An advisory panel of civilian infectious disease experts held its first meeting on Monday and discussed whether to expand fourth shots to more groups. Currently, those who are aged 60 or older and have weaker immunity are eligible for the fourth shots. Some experts are calling for lowering the age limit and extending the fourth shots to those in their 50s. This is because many people in this age group have underlying illnesses such as hypertension and diabetes. So they can develop serious complications if they get infected with the coronavirus. In the U.S., Chile and Australia, far younger age groups are eligible for the fourth shots. Due to the fresh surge in infections, it is likely that the seven-day isolation of COVID-19 patients and the mandate to wear masks indoors will be kept in place. Tougher social distancing rules such as business curfews and private gathering ceilings will unlikely be re-introduced. But it seems inevitable but to strengthen anti-virus rules to some degree.



[Soundbite] Jung Ki-seok(Head, Nat'l Advisory Panel against Infectious Diseases) : "It will be possible to handle the new surge if we maintain the sufficient number of hospital beds to admit patients with diseases other than COVID-19."



According to experts, it is necessary to focus on reducing the intervals and period of new infection waves by establishing an early diagnosis system and securing as many hospital beds as possible. Based on the results of the advisory panel's discussions, the government will announce guidelines against the new surge on Wednesday.

