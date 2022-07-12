PPP'S NEW ACTING LEADERSHIP SYSTEM News Today 입력 2022.07.12 (15:12) 수정 2022.07.12 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The ruling People Power Party has endorsed an acting leadership system led by the floor leader Kweon Seong-dong. This follows its decision to temporarily suspend Chairman Lee Jun-seok for violating the duty to maintain the party's dignity. Various options were suggested to substitute party leadership. The final decision reached is likely aimed at minimizing internal chaos.



[Pkg]



PPP lawmakers met for the first time after the decision to impose an unprecedented disciplinary action on party chair Lee Jun-seok. Discussions continued for more than two hours after which the PPP decided to endorse an acting chairman regime led by floor leader Kweon Seong-dong. This comes three days after Lee's suspension.



[Soundbite] Yang Kum-hee(Floor spokesperson, PPP) : "All PPP lawmakers solemnly commit to exert best efforts to operate the party under an acting chair."



Previous meetings held by the Supreme Council and separate groups of first-term, second-term and senior party members all reached a similar decision. The decision was based on the conclusion that Lee's suspension is not considered as the chair seat becoming vacant due to reasons of death, resignation or dismissal. But lawmakers mostly agreed the present situation constitutes a "mishap" where the chairmanship cannot be carried out temporarily. There were some calls to switch to an emergency leadership rule or hold a party convention to elect a new leader. But the ruling party' decision seems to be aimed at minimizing confusion.



[Soundbite] Kweon Seong-dong(Acting chair, PPP) : "There were some lawmakers who called for an emergency leadership committee or holding a convention, but those opinions were in the minority."



However, it's unclear whether the acting leadership system will continue for six months -the duration of Lee's suspension. Kweon himself said it's difficult to predict how long he can serve as acting chair amid changing political circumstances. Meanwhile, Lee remains away from the public eye. He's only posted a message on social media encouraging people to join the PPP.



[Soundbite] Kim Keun-sik(Former-strategy Chief for PPP(CBS Radio Interview)) : "Lee has no intention to step down. I confirmed that yesterday."



Pundits say he will soon issue a statement on his response to the suspension decision, such as filing for a court injunction or requesting a reexamination of the case, as he had previously mentioned.

PPP'S NEW ACTING LEADERSHIP SYSTEM

입력 2022-07-12 15:12:25 수정 2022-07-12 16:45:06 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The ruling People Power Party has endorsed an acting leadership system led by the floor leader Kweon Seong-dong. This follows its decision to temporarily suspend Chairman Lee Jun-seok for violating the duty to maintain the party's dignity. Various options were suggested to substitute party leadership. The final decision reached is likely aimed at minimizing internal chaos.



[Pkg]



PPP lawmakers met for the first time after the decision to impose an unprecedented disciplinary action on party chair Lee Jun-seok. Discussions continued for more than two hours after which the PPP decided to endorse an acting chairman regime led by floor leader Kweon Seong-dong. This comes three days after Lee's suspension.



[Soundbite] Yang Kum-hee(Floor spokesperson, PPP) : "All PPP lawmakers solemnly commit to exert best efforts to operate the party under an acting chair."



Previous meetings held by the Supreme Council and separate groups of first-term, second-term and senior party members all reached a similar decision. The decision was based on the conclusion that Lee's suspension is not considered as the chair seat becoming vacant due to reasons of death, resignation or dismissal. But lawmakers mostly agreed the present situation constitutes a "mishap" where the chairmanship cannot be carried out temporarily. There were some calls to switch to an emergency leadership rule or hold a party convention to elect a new leader. But the ruling party' decision seems to be aimed at minimizing confusion.



[Soundbite] Kweon Seong-dong(Acting chair, PPP) : "There were some lawmakers who called for an emergency leadership committee or holding a convention, but those opinions were in the minority."



However, it's unclear whether the acting leadership system will continue for six months -the duration of Lee's suspension. Kweon himself said it's difficult to predict how long he can serve as acting chair amid changing political circumstances. Meanwhile, Lee remains away from the public eye. He's only posted a message on social media encouraging people to join the PPP.



[Soundbite] Kim Keun-sik(Former-strategy Chief for PPP(CBS Radio Interview)) : "Lee has no intention to step down. I confirmed that yesterday."



Pundits say he will soon issue a statement on his response to the suspension decision, such as filing for a court injunction or requesting a reexamination of the case, as he had previously mentioned.