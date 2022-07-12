기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
President Yoon Suk-yeol resumed his daily morning presser with reporters just one day after deciding to suspend the Q&As for the time being amid a resurgence in COVID-19. On his way to work at the Yongsan office on today, Yoon answered reporter questions about measures on the economy and pandemic response. When asked what he emphasized the most while receiving the finance ministry's policy briefing on Monday, the president said the most important task is to prevent the economic crisis from dealing a blow to people's livelihood.
The government will launch a joint task force with the private sector to streamline government organizations, sort out overlapping ones and make their operations more efficient. The task force will ask respective government offices to present voluntary restructuring plans. The plans will be reviewed and starting September, a comprehensive on-field inspection will begin.
