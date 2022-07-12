RECOMMENDATION PANEL FOR TOP PROSECUTOR News Today 입력 2022.07.12 (15:12) 수정 2022.07.12 (16:45)

RECOMMENDATION PANEL FOR TOP PROSECUTOR

입력 2022-07-12 15:12:26 수정 2022-07-12 16:45:07 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



A committee to recommend candidates for the Yoon Suk-yeol administration's first prosecutor general was formed yesterday. It's the panel that was launched the latest since the recommendation system was introduced. There are also concerns that the new prosecutor general could fall into a vegetative state, because most major prosecutorial officials have already been appointed.



[Pkg]



Former Prosecutor General Kim Oh-soo resigned 66 days ago. And the justice ministry only now set up a committee that will recommend candidates for the Yoon Suk-yeol administration's first prosecutor general post. The candidate recommendation panel system was introduced in 2011 to ensure fairness and impartiality in selecting the top prosecutor. Looking at past precedence, the recommendation committee was formed as early as seven days after the resignation of the former prosecutor general. It took 47 days at the most. But this time, it took 19 more days than the past record length. From the launch of the recommendation panel, it takes an average of 63 days until a new prosecutor general is appointed. This means the Yoon Suk-yeol administration's first prosecutor general will likely take office in September at the earliest. The justice ministry carried out three rounds of personnel reshuffles in the prosecution, including senior officials at the Supreme Prosecutors' Office who will assist the prosecutor general. This is why there are concerns whether or not the new top prosecutor would be able to voice his own opinions and do his job properly. However, former Prosecutor General Kim Jin-tae who heads the recommendation panel flatly dismissed such concerns, calling it nonsense. In a phone interview with KBS, Kim said that the appointment of the prosecutor general requires the candidates' consent and they should not be inclined to succumb into political pressure. He stressed that the panel will recommend qualified candidates who will fulfill the top prosecutor's duties Consisting of nine members from the court, lawyers' organizations, the academic circles and civic groups, the panel will screen for more than three from a pool of recommended candidates. Afterwards, the justice minister selects the final candidate based on the panel's recommendations and requests the president to make the appointment. The appointee then has to undergo a parliamentary confirmation hearing before taking office. For eight days stating today, Tuesday, the Ministry of Justice will receive recommendations among judiciary officials with a career of 15 years or more.



