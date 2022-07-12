REGULATIONS FOR DRIVERS EXPANDED News Today 입력 2022.07.12 (15:12) 수정 2022.07.12 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The requirement for drivers to first stop at a crosswalk will be expanded starting today. Drivers must stop even when pedestrians are about to cross the road, as well as when they are already crossing it. Drivers need to take extra caution especially when making a right turn.



[Pkg]



At a junction in Yeongdeungpo-gu District, Seoul, .a car slows down to make a right turn and passes through the crosswalk even though a pedestrian is about to cross it. Vehicles turn right even before pedestrians cross over to the other side of the road.



[Soundbite] (Bus Driver(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "Drivers in the rear honk at me if I don't proceed. Honking might cause disputes between drivers."



All of these will be subject to police crackdowns starting Tuesday. Previously drivers had to stop at a crosswalk only when pedestrians were crossing it. But now, they will have to stop even when pedestrians are about to cross the road. When making a right turn at a junction, drivers must stop if pedestrians are walking on the crosswalk on a green light. Drivers can turn right if there are no pedestrians crossing or about to cross the crosswalk. Drivers will be fined 60,000 won in addition to ten penalty points on their license if they violate the rule. Police will enforce the rule after a one-month grace period. However, many drivers are complaining about possible confusion.



[Soundbite] (Delivery Worker(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "It will take a time to get used to the rule. Trucks are tall and it is hard for us to spot people. We are very careful."



In order to avoid potential violations, traffic experts advise drivers to just stop at crosswalks first and check if there are pedestrians.



[Soundbite] Choi Jae-won(Road Traffic Authority) : "People can run out of a blind spot. In order to prevent a possible accident, drivers must first stop and check if there are pedestrians."



Drivers must first stop at crosswalks that are located within child safety zones and have no traffic lights even if there are no pedestrians.

