U.S. AMBASSADOR TO ATTEND QUEER EVENT
입력 2022.07.12 (15:12) 수정 2022.07.12 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Philip Goldberg, the new U.S. ambassador to South Korea, will take part in the Seoul Queer Culture Festival this weekend and give a speech on supporting the rights of sexual minorities. The event is resuming after a three-year pandemic closure. Former U.S. ambassadors including Mark Lippert and Harry Harris had also attended the queer festival in the past. This year will also see the participation of ambassadors from Canada and New Zealand.
