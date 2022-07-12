기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
Philip Goldberg, the new U.S. ambassador to South Korea, will take part in the Seoul Queer Culture Festival this weekend and give a speech on supporting the rights of sexual minorities. The event is resuming after a three-year pandemic closure. Former U.S. ambassadors including Mark Lippert and Harry Harris had also attended the queer festival in the past. This year will also see the participation of ambassadors from Canada and New Zealand.
Philip Goldberg, the new U.S. ambassador to South Korea, will take part in the Seoul Queer Culture Festival this weekend and give a speech on supporting the rights of sexual minorities. The event is resuming after a three-year pandemic closure. Former U.S. ambassadors including Mark Lippert and Harry Harris had also attended the queer festival in the past. This year will also see the participation of ambassadors from Canada and New Zealand.
- U.S. AMBASSADOR TO ATTEND QUEER EVENT
-
- 입력 2022-07-12 15:12:26
- 수정2022-07-12 16:45:07
[Anchor Lead]
Philip Goldberg, the new U.S. ambassador to South Korea, will take part in the Seoul Queer Culture Festival this weekend and give a speech on supporting the rights of sexual minorities. The event is resuming after a three-year pandemic closure. Former U.S. ambassadors including Mark Lippert and Harry Harris had also attended the queer festival in the past. This year will also see the participation of ambassadors from Canada and New Zealand.
Philip Goldberg, the new U.S. ambassador to South Korea, will take part in the Seoul Queer Culture Festival this weekend and give a speech on supporting the rights of sexual minorities. The event is resuming after a three-year pandemic closure. Former U.S. ambassadors including Mark Lippert and Harry Harris had also attended the queer festival in the past. This year will also see the participation of ambassadors from Canada and New Zealand.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBSKBS의 기사 모음
-