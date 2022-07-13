S. KOREA REPORTS 40,266 NEW CASES

기사 본문 영역

[Anchor Lead]

The Central Disease Control Headquarters reported 40,266 cases as of 0:00 a.m. today, with 39,868 local and 398 imported cases. This figure is more than double that of last Tuesday. There were 67 hospitalized critical cases, seven fewer than the previous day and 12 deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 24,680 with a fatality rate of 0.13%.
