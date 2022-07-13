S. KOREA REPORTS 40,266 NEW CASES News Today 입력 2022.07.13 (14:59) 수정 2022.07.13 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The Central Disease Control Headquarters reported 40,266 cases as of 0:00 a.m. today, with 39,868 local and 398 imported cases. This figure is more than double that of last Tuesday. There were 67 hospitalized critical cases, seven fewer than the previous day and 12 deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 24,680 with a fatality rate of 0.13%.

S. KOREA REPORTS 40,266 NEW CASES

입력 2022-07-13 14:59:54 수정 2022-07-13 16:45:28 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The Central Disease Control Headquarters reported 40,266 cases as of 0:00 a.m. today, with 39,868 local and 398 imported cases. This figure is more than double that of last Tuesday. There were 67 hospitalized critical cases, seven fewer than the previous day and 12 deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 24,680 with a fatality rate of 0.13%.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

