BOK RAISES INTEREST RATE News Today 입력 2022.07.13 (14:59) 수정 2022.07.13 (16:45)

The Bank of Korea's Monetary Policy Committee took a so-called "big step" today and raised the annual benchmark interest rate by 0.5 percent point. The Committee held a meeting this morning and decided to raise the policy interest rate from 1.75% to 2.25%. Following the rate hikes in April and May, this is the third straight rate increase, a first since the base interest rate system was adopted in 1999 and the first "big step" taken by the nation's central bank.

BOK RAISES INTEREST RATE

입력 2022-07-13 14:59:54 수정 2022-07-13 16:45:28 News Today

