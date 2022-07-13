기사 본문 영역

BOK RAISES INTEREST RATE
[Anchor Lead]

The Bank of Korea's Monetary Policy Committee took a so-called "big step" today and raised the annual benchmark interest rate by 0.5 percent point. The Committee held a meeting this morning and decided to raise the policy interest rate from 1.75% to 2.25%. Following the rate hikes in April and May, this is the third straight rate increase, a first since the base interest rate system was adopted in 1999 and the first "big step" taken by the nation's central bank.
[Anchor Lead]

