YOON VISITS ABE’S MEMORIAL ALTAR News Today 입력 2022.07.13 (14:59) 수정 2022.07.13 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



President Yoon Suk-yeol on Tuesday visited a memorial altar for the late former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe set up at the Japanese Embassy in Seoul. He expressed condolences and reiterated the intent to improve bilateral relations. Leaders of ruling and opposition parties also paid respects.



[Pkg]



Sporting a black tie, President Yoon Suk-yeol bows in silent tribute before the portrait of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(President) : "I was shocked by the news of his passing. I extend deep condolences to the bereaved family and the Japanese people."



In the visitors log, he wrote words of comfort and expressed hopes for the two countries, being the closest neighbors, to closely cooperate in the future. In doing so, Yoon once again reaffirmed his will to improve Seoul-Tokyo relations strained by historical issues.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(President (July 1)) : "Some say pending issues and future relations can't be discussed without progress in historical disputes. I believe that kind of thinking should be avoided."



However, prospects are split. Some believe the so-called condolence diplomacy can help improve relations, others predict the situation can become even more complicated as Japan's ruling party's sweeping victory in Sunday's parliamentary election will add momentum to the push for constitutional amendment. A senior presidential official in Seoul said that revising Japan's pacifist constitution is not a simple matter and is not something that can be hastily carried out to affect ties with South Korea. Party leaders also visited Abe's memorial altar and paid respects. But they did not say much regarding prospects on bilateral relations.



[Soundbite] Woo Sang-ho(Chair, DP Emergency Committee) : "Though the former Japanese leader had differing political views, I came to pay respects following the tragic event."



Acting chair of the ruling People Power Party Kweon Seong-dong also said that it's not appropriate to bring up issues of Japanese politics at a condolence site. The nation's top office stressed that Seoul and Tokyo share common values and rules and expressed hopes that President Yoon's visit to the altar can mark a new starting point in bilateral ties.

