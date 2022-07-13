INCREASE IN METHANE LEVELS News Today 입력 2022.07.13 (14:59) 수정 2022.07.13 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Korea must reduce greenhouse gases to achieve carbon neutrality goals but the reality is quite different. Carbon dioxide(CO2) and methane levels on the Korean Peninsula hit new record highs last year. In particular, the increase in methane levels is alarming.



[Pkg]



An industrial complex where various production facilities are concentrated. When methane measurements begin, the graph turns red and the readings indicate more than double the average. The Dangin-ri thermal power plant where liquefied natural gas is used, has 7 times the methane level of the nationwide average. High methane concentration was also detected on the streets of Seoul's Gangnam area where buses run on natural gas. As a greenhouse gas, methane is 80 times more potent than CO2. Methane levels measured in the atmosphere surpassed 2,000 parts per billion(ppb) last year. An all time high reading since record keeping began. What's more concerning is the pace of increase. Methane concentration began to rise since 2007 and last year's spike represents more than double the growth of the past decade.



[Soundbite] Boo Kyung-on(Nat'l Institute of Meteorological Sciences) : "Research is stepped up on whether high temperature was contributing to the re-discharge of methane buried in swamps, rice fields and permafrost."



Natural gas, recently included in the European Parliament's Green Taxonomy, is a key culprit of methane emission rise. The main component of natural gas is methane, and emissions take place in all stages of gas production, transport and consumption.



[Soundbite] Prof. Jeong Su-jong(Seoul Nat'l Univ.) : "The goal was to reduce CO2 by using less coal and petroleum. We chose gas, which is methane to reduce CO2 and so its usage must be better managed."



CO2, another key greenhouse gas, also hit a record level in Korea last year. Experts call for swiftly establishing a system to oversee hidden greenhouse gases in order to be more successful in carbon neutrality efforts.

입력 2022-07-13 14:59:55 수정 2022-07-13 16:46:10 News Today

