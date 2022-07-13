기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

‘SQUID GAME’ EARNS EMMY NOMINATION
입력 2022.07.13 (14:59) 수정 2022.07.13 (16:45) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

Netflix original drama "Squid Game" earned an Emmy nomination for outstanding drama, becoming the first non-English language series to be listed as a best drama nominee. The series garnered a total of fourteen nominations from the Television Academy, including a nod for its star Lee Jung-jae in the best actor category. The 74th Emmy Awards ceremony is slated for September 12th.
  • ‘SQUID GAME’ EARNS EMMY NOMINATION
    • 입력 2022-07-13 14:59:55
    • 수정2022-07-13 16:45:28
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Netflix original drama "Squid Game" earned an Emmy nomination for outstanding drama, becoming the first non-English language series to be listed as a best drama nominee. The series garnered a total of fourteen nominations from the Television Academy, including a nod for its star Lee Jung-jae in the best actor category. The 74th Emmy Awards ceremony is slated for September 12th.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
오늘의 HOT클릭!