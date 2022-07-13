‘SQUID GAME’ EARNS EMMY NOMINATION News Today 입력 2022.07.13 (14:59) 수정 2022.07.13 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Netflix original drama "Squid Game" earned an Emmy nomination for outstanding drama, becoming the first non-English language series to be listed as a best drama nominee. The series garnered a total of fourteen nominations from the Television Academy, including a nod for its star Lee Jung-jae in the best actor category. The 74th Emmy Awards ceremony is slated for September 12th.

‘SQUID GAME’ EARNS EMMY NOMINATION

입력 2022-07-13 14:59:55 수정 2022-07-13 16:45:28 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Netflix original drama "Squid Game" earned an Emmy nomination for outstanding drama, becoming the first non-English language series to be listed as a best drama nominee. The series garnered a total of fourteen nominations from the Television Academy, including a nod for its star Lee Jung-jae in the best actor category. The 74th Emmy Awards ceremony is slated for September 12th.