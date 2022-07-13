기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
Netflix original drama "Squid Game" earned an Emmy nomination for outstanding drama, becoming the first non-English language series to be listed as a best drama nominee. The series garnered a total of fourteen nominations from the Television Academy, including a nod for its star Lee Jung-jae in the best actor category. The 74th Emmy Awards ceremony is slated for September 12th.
- ‘SQUID GAME’ EARNS EMMY NOMINATION
