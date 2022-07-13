SUBWAY STATIONS BECOME FILM SITES News Today 입력 2022.07.13 (14:59) 수정 2022.07.13 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



We often see locations where popular TV shows or movies were filmed, becoming famed tourist destinations. Seoul subway stations, used by people everyday, are also turning into film sites. This shows the most ordinary of places can transform into a Hallyu hot spot and serve to promote the South Korean capital.



[Pkg]



The subway train door opens and a woman comes running out. Dynamic dance moves of a K-pop band. Both scenes were filmed at a subway station. At a train platform, preparations are underway to film an entertainment show. As the familiar spot turns into a film site, people stop to look at what is going on.



[Soundbite] Joo Yu-ri(Seoul Resident) : "We don't get these opportunities often. It's fascinating to see an actual filming."



[Soundbite] Gwon Hyeok-pil(Paju Resident) : "In the old days, filmmakers rented an entire Hangang River bridge. Filming brings global recognition."



Passing through an iron door, an old platform emerges that was once part of Shinsoldong station on Line Number 2. The safety lines have faded in color and the sign posts also reflect the passing of time. The platform has not been used for nearly 50 years, creating a unique atmosphere as a sought-out film location. Filming at subway stations fully resumed last October after being partially restricted during the pandemic. Some 90 shootings took place during the first six months of this year alone. That is a four-fold increase from the same period last year. There is a minimum 300-thousand won fee to film at a station. But materials that serve public interest can be filmed free of charge.



[Soundbite] Kim Jeong-hwan(Seoul Metro) : "I hope the subway becomes more endearing to the Korean people and also raise its global profile."



The Seoul metro now has a new title of being a popular filming venue. For the viewers, it's also fun to watch out for their neighborhood station making a possible appearance on TV or in cinemas.

