UKRAINE MUSICIAN PERFORMS IN KOREA News Today 입력 2022.07.14 (15:04) 수정 2022.07.14 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



A refugee from Ukraine who believes music is more powerful than guns has fled her home country ravaged by war. She's mezzo soprano Natalia Matveeva, and she's in Korea to keep her promise of performing at a festival that she made before the war broke out.



[Pkg]



Natalia Matveeva is a mezzo soprano opera singer who has performed all across Europe for over 15 years. Her life changed overnight because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.



[Soundbite] Natalia Matveeva(Ukrainian Opera Singer) : "I woke up at the sound of bombs outside. I realized then a war had begun."



The opera theater that the singer belongs to is based in Kharkiv, the second largest city in Ukraine. It was shelled heavily by the Russians since the very first days of the war. Natalia had to hide in a bunker along with her two-year-old daughter. Terrified by the attacks, she had even temporarily lost her voice.



[Soundbite] Natalia Matveeva(Ukrainian Opera Singer) : "It was instinctive horror. I couldn't control my voice. It didn't sound the way I wanted."



Natalia managed to escape Ukraine and obtain a refugee status in the Czech Republic. This is how she obtained a chance to sing again. Natalia chose Korea as the first destination of her overseas tour. Before the war, she was invited to perform at the Chuncheon Opera Festival. She's now in Korea to keep good on her promise. Natalia will play the main character of the opera "Carmen.“



[Soundbite] Oh Sung-ryong(Director, Chuncheon Opera Festival) : "She is talented as both a singer and an actress to flawlessly depict Carmen."



The top mezzo soprano is also expected to perform Ukrainian folk songs to pay tribute to her home country. A highly acclaimed opera singer who has become a refugee occupied by means of survival, Natalia now wants to share her painful experience by singing about the precious nature of peace.



[Soundbite] Natalia Matveeva(Ukrainian Opera Singer) : "Peace is my biggest wish. It's my only wish. I want to be able to return to my home country as soon as possible."

입력 2022-07-14 15:04:29 수정 2022-07-14 16:45:04

