[Anchor Lead]



According to Bank of Korea data released today, the country's import price index marked 154.84 in June, up 0.5% from a month earlier. Compared to a year ago, the reading soared 33.6%. The import price index has posted growth for a second month after declining in April. However the increase has slowed from a rise of 3.8% in May.

Talking to reporters on his way to work today, President Yoon Suk-yeol said that financial risks spread much faster than risks in non-finance sectors, stressing the need for preemptive measures to support those who are in debt. Regarding criticism that measures assisting debt-ridden young people incite speculative activities, Yoon said that preemptive, timely action is better than belated efforts to tackle insolvent debt in terms of safeguarding the country's assets and well-being as a whole.

A survey shows that foreigners living in South Korea highly assess the country's medical system but their overall satisfaction in life scores low. In the survey conducted by the expat community InterNations, Korea ranked as the 40th best country for expats out of 52 nations. But it fared better in the qualify of life index coming in at 9th place. Especially in medical services, Korea was the second best, only behind Taiwan. It is also appreciated for tourism and travel, ranking 4th in this category.

