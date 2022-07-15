NEW CULTURAL ECOSYSTEM LED BY “ARMY” News Today 입력 2022.07.15 (15:04) 수정 2022.07.15 (17:05)

[Anchor Lead]



BTS' fan club "Army" has introduced a new cultural ecosystem, which is now being studied by scholars around the world. They have gathered in Korea as "Army" members are drawing the global spotlight for their contributions to make the world a better place.



[Pkg]



An interpreter facing away from the stage translates the song lyrics into sign language. There were only two hearing-impaired concert-goers in the audience on this day. However, interpretation was provided throughout the entire concert. Ahn Jung-seon is a member of the official BTS fan club dubbed the "Army." She's attending an international conference on the boys. Ahn has a hearing disability. She's the one who made it possible to provide sign language interpretations at BTS concerts.



[Soundbite] Ahn Jung-seon(Korean Deaf Child Education Research Institute) : "A friend of mine once said that the performance sector did nothing to improve accessibility for those with impaired hearing. But BTS made them take action in an instant. It’s incredible. It makes me grateful for BTS and proud to be a member of ‘Army’."



BTS and its agency donated one million dollars to an Africa-American human rights campaign in 2020. It inspired the group's fanbase from around the world to raise two million dollars more in just three days for the good cause.



[Soundbite] Prof. Lee Ji-young(Hankuk Univ. of Foreign Studies) : "It's a huge step toward promoting equality in the world where no ranks exist."



BTS fans are now implementing change on their own. "Army" members from Brazil are at the forefront of preserving the Amazon's tropical rain forests. Those from South Africa, where crimes targeting women are rampant, help survivors of sexual violence. Globally renowned writer Paulo Coelho, the author of "The Alchemist," expressed his respect for BTS and the boys' fanbase for their contributions.



[Soundbite] Paulo Coelho(Novelist) : "If I ever have a chance to work together with ‘Army', I will take it. It would make me happy."



The international conference held in a non-hierarchical way just like Army's approach will run through July 16. It will feature diverse events held under a variety of themes.

