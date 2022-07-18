CHUNG REBUTS PPP’S REPATRIATION CLAIM News Today 입력 2022.07.18 (15:05) 수정 2022.07.18 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



The former national security adviser Chung Eui-yong has rebutted the ruling party's claim that North Korean fishermen were repatriated against their will in 2019. Chung says he has nothing to hide and the reason this legally closed case is being tackled again should be investigated by an independent counsel and a parliamentary probe. The presidential office called Chung's remarks "ridiculous" and urged him to cooperate with investigators. It added there is no reason to avoid a probe as long as the rival parties agree to it.



[Pkg]



Former national security adviser Chung Eui-yong has announced his stance through DP Representative Yoon Keon-young. He called the North Korean fishermen "bizarre murderers" for killing 16 colleagues. He added that at the time Seoul concluded they had no genuine intention to defect to the South. Chung said the fishermen were repatriated because punishing them based solely on their confession was impossible. He added that those who commit grave non-political crimes cannot be accepted as refugees even under international law. Chung denied reports that Pyongyang requested the fishermen's repatriation first. He noted that Seoul did ask Pyongyang if it was willing to take the men back if they were to be repatriated, as per protocol. Chung said the entire outcome of the investigation should be disclosed. He stressed the current administration should explain why and how it has decided to overturn the existing ruling through independent and parliamentary probes. Five hours later the presidential office rebutted Chung's statements. It said it was ridiculous for the previous administration to ignore the fishermen's handwritten intention to defect to the South and conclude they had no true intention to defect. It also blasted the Moon government for calling the fishermen "murderers" without conducting a proper probe.



[Soundbite] Choi Young-bum(Senior presidential secretary for press affairs) : "What the opposition party and officials from the previous administration should do is not launch political attacks, but respond to the demand of the public to cooperate with investigators and disclose the truth."



The presidential office said there is no reason to avoid independent and parliamentary probes as long as the rival parties agree to them. It also accused the DP of trying to cover up the issue using its parliamentary majority. With the previous and current administrations being at odds, the rift over independent and parliamentary probes will likely escalate.

