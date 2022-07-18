LEE JAE-MYUNG RUNS FOR DP HEAD News Today 입력 2022.07.18 (15:05) 수정 2022.07.18 (16:47)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



With Lee Jae-myung announcing his bid for party chairmanship, the race for the head of the Democratic Party has kicked off in full swing. Lee is now being regarded as a front-runner. But other candidates will likely mount fierce offensives against Lee, noting his responsibility for the defeat in the presidential election and corruption allegations surrounding him.



[Pkg]



On the first day of candidate registrations, Lee Jae-myung declared his bid to run for the leader of the Democratic Party. He decided to defy calls against the move, emphasizing his responsibility for election defeat. The former DP presidential candidate pledged to change everything about the party, except for its name. He also vowed to work hard to lead it to become a victorious party.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(Democratic Party) : "Making the DP a new victorious party is the real way to take responsibility."



It appears he is aware of opposition from anti-Lee Jae-myung factions. He promised there will be no political bias against rivals. He then downplayed concerns over legal risks.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(Democratic Party) : "Prosecutors and police are leading the malicious political campaign against me. It appears their goal is to spread rumors instead of holding me responsible."



With Lee Jae-myung hailed as a front-runner, anti-Lee blocs are strongly protesting against the decision. Sul Hoon criticized Lee, saying there are even calls for a split from the party.



[Soundbite] Sul Hoon(Democratic Party) : "I will run into the railroad in order to stop the speeding train that fails to hear the warning."



Kang Byung-won said there are legal risks surrounding Lee and the party should not fight to buy him time. Nine people threw their hats in the ring and only three can advance to the main race after passing a qualifier. Younger candidates calling for a change in generations and those with distinguished political careers are expected to form a united front against Lee Jae-myung. Former DP interim leader Park Ji-hyun had pushed to register as a preliminary candidate. But she could not, as the party refused to accept her application, saying that she is not eligible to run for an election. Conflict between pro and anti-Lee factions is also evident in the election to select five members of the party's supreme leadership council. Candidates will likely unite or merge to win the membership.

LEE JAE-MYUNG RUNS FOR DP HEAD

입력 2022-07-18 15:05:30 수정 2022-07-18 16:47:15 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



With Lee Jae-myung announcing his bid for party chairmanship, the race for the head of the Democratic Party has kicked off in full swing. Lee is now being regarded as a front-runner. But other candidates will likely mount fierce offensives against Lee, noting his responsibility for the defeat in the presidential election and corruption allegations surrounding him.



[Pkg]



On the first day of candidate registrations, Lee Jae-myung declared his bid to run for the leader of the Democratic Party. He decided to defy calls against the move, emphasizing his responsibility for election defeat. The former DP presidential candidate pledged to change everything about the party, except for its name. He also vowed to work hard to lead it to become a victorious party.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(Democratic Party) : "Making the DP a new victorious party is the real way to take responsibility."



It appears he is aware of opposition from anti-Lee Jae-myung factions. He promised there will be no political bias against rivals. He then downplayed concerns over legal risks.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(Democratic Party) : "Prosecutors and police are leading the malicious political campaign against me. It appears their goal is to spread rumors instead of holding me responsible."



With Lee Jae-myung hailed as a front-runner, anti-Lee blocs are strongly protesting against the decision. Sul Hoon criticized Lee, saying there are even calls for a split from the party.



[Soundbite] Sul Hoon(Democratic Party) : "I will run into the railroad in order to stop the speeding train that fails to hear the warning."



Kang Byung-won said there are legal risks surrounding Lee and the party should not fight to buy him time. Nine people threw their hats in the ring and only three can advance to the main race after passing a qualifier. Younger candidates calling for a change in generations and those with distinguished political careers are expected to form a united front against Lee Jae-myung. Former DP interim leader Park Ji-hyun had pushed to register as a preliminary candidate. But she could not, as the party refused to accept her application, saying that she is not eligible to run for an election. Conflict between pro and anti-Lee factions is also evident in the election to select five members of the party's supreme leadership council. Candidates will likely unite or merge to win the membership.