[Anchor Lead]
Foreign Minister of South Korea and Japan will hold their first meeting since the Yoon Suk-yeol administration took office in May. Foreign Minister Park Jin left for Japan today for a three day visit. He is scheduled to meet his Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi in Tokyo later in the day. In the meeting, Park will highlight Seoul's efforts to resolve the issue of paying damages to South Korean victims of wartime forced labor. This is the first time in four years and eight months a South Korean foreign minister paid a visit to Japan.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will visit President Yoon Suk-yeol in Seoul on Tuesday, Korea time. During her stay in Seoul, Yellen is also scheduled to meet with Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho and Bank of Korea Governor Rhee Chang-yong. During their discussions on economic and financial pending issues, Yellen will ask Seoul to introduce a price cap on Russian oil awhile proposing the so-called friend-shoring as a way to help ease disruptions in supply chains.
[Anchor Lead]
