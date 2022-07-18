기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
The Air Force's Black Eagles received two top awards over the weekend at the Royal International Air Tattoo in Britain. The Air Force explained that the Korean aerobatic flight team fascinated viewers at the air show by pulling off elaborate aerial maneuvers, like drawing the shape of the Korean national flag in the sky.
- S. KOREA RECEIVES AWARDS AT AIR SHOW
