TOURISM CENTERS ASSIST HIKERS News Today 입력 2022.07.18 (15:05)

[Anchor Lead]



Hiking in Korea's many beautiful mountains is a popular activity among foreigners. They are drawn to the varying altitudes and easy accessibility, as well as the stunning cityscape seen from the mountain tops. Their experience is made much easier by tourism centers that rent out hiking boots and climbing gears.



[Pkg]



These foreigners are here because they love Korean mountains. They are from different countries, such as the United States, Canada and Japan and are all here for one thing - to hike up Bukhansan Mountain. They are not worried about not having proper gear. That's because they can rent hiking outfits and boots for free.



[Soundbite] "We have shirts, pants and shoes. Everything? Okay."



All dressed in the outfits, they set off for the mountain. These hikers enjoy the sound of a bubbling creek as they climb up the stone steps. Even when taking a break, they are busy capturing the memorable moments.



[Soundbite] Fredalauda(Romanian Traveler)



In a Seoul Tourism Organization survey on some 1,000 foreigners, eight out of ten respondents said that they are willing to hike up the mountains in Seoul. The Seoul Hiking Tourism Center opened at Bukhansan Mountain for such foreign travelers. They can rent hiking gear free of charge by making online reservations or on-site registrations. The center even has shower facilities, allowing visitors to continue on with other plans immediately after a hike.



[Soundbite] David(American Traveler)



Hiking information is available in four languages, including English, Chinese and Japanese. Nearly 400 visitors used this service in just 15 days since the center started its pilot operation. The Seoul Tourism Organization also plans to open such centers at Seoul's Inwangsan Mountain and Gwanaksan Mountain.

