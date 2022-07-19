PERFORMANCE BY BLACK EAGLES News Today 입력 2022.07.19 (15:22) 수정 2022.07.19 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Yesterday, we reported that the Air Force's Black Eagles received two awards in a British air show, which brought together aerobatic flight teams from 34 countries. Let's take a look at event where the Korean squad fascinated viewers with its elaborate aerial maneuvers.



[Pkg]



The Black Eagles take off with the loud sounds of engines. The planes form a large arrow in a flash and soar into the sky. The eight jets move as if they are one. They even make a 360-degree turn together simultaneously. A Cupid's arrow passes through a giant pink heart. They also draw the shape of the Korean national flag in the British skies. The Korean aerobatic flight team receives a standing ovation after perfectly completing 24 elaborate aerial maneuvers without a single mistake. British fans give letters handwritten in Korean and strive to receive autographs of the Korean pilots.



[Soundbite] Darren Wilmin(British Spectator)



The Black Eagles also performed a friendship display with the British Red Arrows.



[Soundbite] Shin Young-joo, Chris(Spectators) : "The Black Eagles is a powerful air force team of Korea. I am really impressed and proud of it."



The Korean squad returned to the Royal International Air Tattoo after a decade and won two top awards as they did in 2012.



[Soundbite] Major. Yang Eun-ho(Black Eagles Pilot) : "We will present Korean fighter pilots' outstanding aerobatic skills and the Korean jet fighter T-50's excellence in front of people in Britain and around the world."



The Black Eagles is next scheduled to participate in the Farnborough International Air Show in Britain, one of the world's three major air shows.



[Soundbite] "Black Eagles! Teamwork!"

