CALLS FOR RESOLVING THE STRIKE
입력 2022.07.20 (15:05) 수정 2022.07.20 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions and civic groups are urging for the problem at Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering be solved. This comes after the government said it could respond sternly to stop the strike. They are demanding that DSME's major shareholder Korea Development Bank step in the negotiations. The bank says it's not directly involved in the matter.

[Pkg]

Members of civic groups supporting the strike at Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering have gathered in front of Korea Development Bank, the firm's major shareholder. They say the government must stop its threat to use its authority at the Okpo Shipyard in Geoje, Gyeongsangnam-do Province. They are also urging DSME and KDB to step in. Kang Bong-jae, a unionized worker from DSME's subcontractor, who has been on a hunger strike since July 14 to demand KDB's meddling, also joined in. Kang says workers' wages were slashed when the shipbuilding sector was struggling, but were never raised again when conditions improved.

[Soundbite] Kang Bong-jae(Worker from DSME's subcontractor) : "Even workers with 12 years of experience received minimum wages up until last year. Last year’s wage was 9,510 won per hour. How much had it been raised?"

The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions also held a press conference to demand the government pressure DSME and KDB to get involved in the matter.

[Soundbite] Yang Kyung-soo(Korean Confederation of Trade Unions) : "The labor union has already made every concession possible. It's time for DSME and KDB to respond."

DSME says it can no longer afford to raise interim payment, which has already been increased by about 3 percent this year. KDB says it's staying out of the negotiations because it's not directly involved in the strike. However, it added it's keeping an eye on the talks and could step in if deemed necessary. The Korea Offshore & Shipbuilding Association says it's the first time ship launching has been delayed due to a subcontractor's labor union strike. and is also urging the protesters to stop it.
