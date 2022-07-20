HYUNDAI & LABOR UNION’S AGREEMENT

기사 본문 영역

입력 2022.07.20 (15:05) 수정 2022.07.20 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

The Hyundai Motor management and labor union reached a dispute-free agreement for the fourth straight year, the first such feat since the company was founded. In a vote on this year's tentative wage negotiation plan by some 39,000 out of 46,000 union members, roughly 24,000 or 61.9% of voters were in favor of the tentative agreement.
