[Anchor Lead]
The Hyundai Motor management and labor union reached a dispute-free agreement for the fourth straight year, the first such feat since the company was founded. In a vote on this year's tentative wage negotiation plan by some 39,000 out of 46,000 union members, roughly 24,000 or 61.9% of voters were in favor of the tentative agreement.
- HYUNDAI & LABOR UNION’S AGREEMENT
- 입력 2022-07-20 15:05:25
- 수정2022-07-20 16:45:35
