NEWS BRIEF
입력 2022.07.20 (15:05)
[Anchor Lead]

National Intelligence Service chief Kim Kyu-hyeon is visiting the United States amid the ongoing speculation that a nuclear test is imminent in North Korea. Kim arrived at Dulles Airport in Washington D.C. in the morning of July 19th local time. He did not disclose the duration of his stay or detailed schedules but he is expected is meet with various figures from the American intelligence agency, the White House and the State Department and discuss the pending issues surrounding the Korean Peninsula.
The Foreign Affairs Ministry expressed its deep disappointment at the U.S. State Department's downgrading of South Korea to tier 2 in this year's U.S. human trafficking report. The South Korean ministry said that the government was deeply disappointed by the grade adjustment since the nation has been making various efforts to eradicate human trafficking. The ministry added that now that a new administration has been inaugurated, the government will work harder to prevent and wipe out human trafficking.
[Anchor Lead]

National Intelligence Service chief Kim Kyu-hyeon is visiting the United States amid the ongoing speculation that a nuclear test is imminent in North Korea. Kim arrived at Dulles Airport in Washington D.C. in the morning of July 19th local time. He did not disclose the duration of his stay or detailed schedules but he is expected is meet with various figures from the American intelligence agency, the White House and the State Department and discuss the pending issues surrounding the Korean Peninsula.
The Foreign Affairs Ministry expressed its deep disappointment at the U.S. State Department's downgrading of South Korea to tier 2 in this year's U.S. human trafficking report. The South Korean ministry said that the government was deeply disappointed by the grade adjustment since the nation has been making various efforts to eradicate human trafficking. The ministry added that now that a new administration has been inaugurated, the government will work harder to prevent and wipe out human trafficking.
