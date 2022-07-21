CLUSTER INFECTION DURING SCHOOL TRIP News Today 입력 2022.07.21 (15:10) 수정 2022.07.21 (17:12)

[Anchor Lead]



High school students and teachers who went on a school trip to Jeju Island have been infected with COVID-19. These cases caused controversy as only the infected students and teachers were sent home while the rest continued on with their trip.



[Pkg]



A high school in Jeonju, Jeollabuk-do Province. About 470 first and second grade students and their teachers went on a school trip to Jeju Island last week. During the trip, some of the students and teachers who didn't feel well or showed possible COVID-19 symptoms were tested with self-diagnostic kits. The results showed that about a dozen of them were infected with COVID-19. School authorities said the infected people were sent home immediately, but the rest continued on with their trip without undergoing tests. A number of those who stayed for the trip tested positive for COVID-19 after returning home. So far, some 150 students and faculty members were infected. More than 140 people are in isolation at home. Another 40-some cases were found at a nearby middle school belonging to the same foundation. The Jeollabukdo Office of Education and school officials claim the school trip followed the government's disease control measures.



[Soundbite] Han Seong-ha(Jeonbuk Office of Education Spokesperson) : "Students and parents wanted the school trip and the education office made sure the school had a plan for student safety and disease control. The school did not go ahead with the trip irresponsibly."



School authorities decided that it was impossible to conduct normal classes and started summer break early. Health and education authorities are probing whether the students and teachers wore masks and followed safety guidelines as many shared rooms and a bus. They also plan to find out how the infections occurred to prevent further transmission and will continue to provide medical assistance.

