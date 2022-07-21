NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2022.07.21 (15:10) 수정 2022.07.21 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



A magnitude 2.3 earthquake was reported in Gyeongju in Gyeongsangbukdo Province at around 4:46 am Thursday. The quake occurred eight kilometers southwest of Gyeongju City and the depth of the epicenter was estimated at 13 kilometers. The Korea Meteorological Administration said that people in nearby areas might have felt a weak tremor from indoors. Local fire authorities received no reports of damage related to the incident.

According to the transport ministry, the cumulative number of registered vehicles in the country stood at 25.2 million in the second quarter, up 0.6% from the previous quarter. The figure indicates car ownership for every 2.05 people. The ministry explained that eco-friendly vehicles such as electric, hydrogen and hybrid cars jumped 8.5% to 116-thousand units, accounting for 5.4% of the total. Domestic cars took up 87.8% and imported ones 12.2%.

In a policy briefing to the presidential office on Thursday, culture minister Park Bo Gyoon unveiled plans to utilize the former top office Cheong Wa Dae as a high-class art gallery. Park said the second floor offices at Cheong Wa Dae will be preserved as they are while the lobby and other spaces on the first floor will turn into an art exhibition hall. In particular, the Yeongbingwan state guest house, that was used to receive foreign dignitaries, will transform into a special gallery featuring top-notch artworks such as the Lee Kun Hee collection, donated by the late Samsung group chairman.

