PATHWAY CONNECTING TWO ANCIENT SITES News Today 입력 2022.07.21 (15:10) 수정 2022.07.21 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Jongmyo Shrine, the symbol of the Joseon monarchy, and Changgyeonggung Palace built for queens. Originally, only a forest stood between these two sites, allowing people to traverse freely. But Japan built a road between them to deny access. Now the separation is over after 90 years and the pathway between the two sites is to be opened to the public.



[Pkg]



The main ridge of Bukhansan Mountain flows through Jongmyo Shrine and Changgyeonggung Palace. The two locations, which were separated by the Japanese colonial government, are connected once again 90 years after Japan destroyed the forest and built a road between the two sites.



[Soundbite] Jeong Sang-gyu(Seoul Resident) : "We couldn't access it before because they were separated. Now I can walk and see the sights. Visitors all welcome the change."



The existing road was turned into a tunnel and the forest was restored. Roughly 8,000 square meters of greenland was rebuilt to reconnect the Bukhansan Mountain ridge. Construction began in 2011, but it took 12 years to complete due to historical research.



[Soundbite] Kim Jae-myeong(Cultural Asset Restoration Specialist) : "The separated sites being reconnected is most meaningful. It's noteworthy that the original topography was restored."



The path along the palace wall between Changgyeonggung Palace and Jongmyo was also restored. The surviving structures and historical records were referenced to recreate the original form as much as possible. Buksinmun Gate, which the kings used to make unofficial visits to Jongmyo, was also brought back.



[Soundbite] Ha Hyeon-seok(Seoul City Infrastructure HQ) : "We looked at old materials to restore the original shape and size of the gate."



The palace wall pathway will open to the public from Friday. However, visitors cannot come and go freely between the two sites yet. Admission to Changgyeonggung Palace is free, but reservations are needed to visit Jongmyo. The Seoul Metropolitan Government is in talks with the Cultural Heritage Administration to allow visitors to walk between the two sites through the palace wall pathway.

