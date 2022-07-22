CONFIRMATION OF BA.2.75 CASES News Today 입력 2022.07.22 (15:13) 수정 2022.07.22 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Korea reported 68,000-plus cases today, dropping slightly from yesterday. So far, Korea saw 19 million cases and the number of critically ill patients reached a peak in forty one days. Meanwhile, authorities discovered another individual infected with the BA.2.75 subvariant known to be fastest-spreading and most evasive of the immune system.



[Pkg]



South Korea has confirmed the third case of the BA.2.75 subvariant, nicknamed Centaurus. This variant is known to be the fastest-spreading and most evasive of immune system among the omicron subvariants. The individual infected with the BA.2.75 subvariant arrived from India on July 5th and was confirmed two days later on July 7th. And the third case is a 50-something Incheon resident who became symptomatic on July 18th and then was confirmed the following day. The patient only has mild symptoms and is recovering at home. Experts point out not enough variant analysis tests are being done, given that there are only 3 local cases of the fast-spreading BA.2.75 subvariant. Variant analysis can be done only by PCR tests, but individuals under 60 years old taking up half of the total cases are not subject to PCR tests. As of Friday midnight, the number of new cases slightly decreased to roughly 68,000, but the number of accumulated cases exceeded 19 million. There were 130 patients in critical condition, the highest in 41 days. The number of critically ill patients is an indicator of surge risk. Thirty-one people died of COVID-19 on Thursday. To protect high-risk groups, authorities repeatedly stressed the need to get the fourth vaccine dose.



[Soundbite] Lim Eul-ki(Chief, COVID-19 Vaccination Response Group) : "More than 60 age group, which take up more than 90% of the deaths in a week, has a very high risk of their condition turning critical or of death. So I ask them to participate in the fourth dose vaccination."



Authorities also said existing COVID-19 treatment drugs are effective against four subvariants of the omicron variant, including the BA.5 subvariant. However, efficacy tests for the new BA.2.75 subvariant are underway.

입력 2022-07-22 15:13:28 수정 2022-07-22 16:45:30 News Today

