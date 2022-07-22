기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
Rival parties have finally reached an agreement on parliamentary committee formation, a process that took 53 days. National Assembly speaker Kim Jin-pyo. the floor leader of the DP and acting chief of the ruling People Power Party signed the agreement today which finalizes the distribution of parliament committee leadership. The DP will take the chairperson post of eleven committees and the PPP seven. The contended chair position of the science and interior committees will be assumed by the DP and PPP respectively until May next year.
Japan has renewed claims to South Korea’s Dokdo islets for the 18th year in its 2022 defense white paper adopted during a Cabinet meeting today. Speaking on the regional security environment, the paper said that territorial issues remain unresolved over northern territories and Takeshima, the Japanese name for Dokdo. It also included a map marking the South Korean islets as Takeshima.
