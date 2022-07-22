RE-ENACTMENT OF ‘SIRU ISLAND MIRACLE’ News Today 입력 2022.07.22 (15:13) 수정 2022.07.22 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Fifty years ago an island village in Danyang, Chungcheongbuk-do Province, was completely submerged in water due to flooding. Some 200 residents escaped the flood by climbing onto a large water tank and spending there more than ten hours. An event re-enacting the disaster has been held to ponder the meaning of the miraculous escape.



[Pkg]



Middle school students donning training attire climb a round structure. They try to huddle as tightly as possible so as to not slip down. Some link arms. A total of 197 students climbed this structure measuring five meters in diameter and almost 20 sq.m. They pulled together so that no one would fall down. This event re-enacts a massive flood that hit Siru Island 50 years ago, forcing more than 200 island residents to climb on a water tank to survive.



[Soundbite] Kim Hyun-kyung(Danyang Middle School Student) : "It's amazing that they stayed there for 14 hours. I wouldn't be able to pull it off. It's really astonishing."



An entire village of Jeungdo in Danyang, Chungcheongbuk-do Province was submerged in water when Typhoon Betty hit Korea in 1972. The stranded residents climbed on a water tank measuring five meters in diameter and six meters tall. They stayed there all night.



[Soundbite] Kim Eun-ja(Danyang Flood Survivor) : "It was chaos. We just waited all night for the water to recede."



A newborn baby died in mother's arms while the residents were huddling tight. But the baby's mother did not say anything -- she was worried something more serious would happen. The residents managed to survive by helping and comforting one another. The re-enactment event brought back the memories of that unforgettable day. On August 19 a special event will be organized to bring together some 50 survivors of the massive flood.

RE-ENACTMENT OF ‘SIRU ISLAND MIRACLE’

입력 2022-07-22 15:13:29 수정 2022-07-22 16:45:30 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Fifty years ago an island village in Danyang, Chungcheongbuk-do Province, was completely submerged in water due to flooding. Some 200 residents escaped the flood by climbing onto a large water tank and spending there more than ten hours. An event re-enacting the disaster has been held to ponder the meaning of the miraculous escape.



[Pkg]



Middle school students donning training attire climb a round structure. They try to huddle as tightly as possible so as to not slip down. Some link arms. A total of 197 students climbed this structure measuring five meters in diameter and almost 20 sq.m. They pulled together so that no one would fall down. This event re-enacts a massive flood that hit Siru Island 50 years ago, forcing more than 200 island residents to climb on a water tank to survive.



[Soundbite] Kim Hyun-kyung(Danyang Middle School Student) : "It's amazing that they stayed there for 14 hours. I wouldn't be able to pull it off. It's really astonishing."



An entire village of Jeungdo in Danyang, Chungcheongbuk-do Province was submerged in water when Typhoon Betty hit Korea in 1972. The stranded residents climbed on a water tank measuring five meters in diameter and six meters tall. They stayed there all night.



[Soundbite] Kim Eun-ja(Danyang Flood Survivor) : "It was chaos. We just waited all night for the water to recede."



A newborn baby died in mother's arms while the residents were huddling tight. But the baby's mother did not say anything -- she was worried something more serious would happen. The residents managed to survive by helping and comforting one another. The re-enactment event brought back the memories of that unforgettable day. On August 19 a special event will be organized to bring together some 50 survivors of the massive flood.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

