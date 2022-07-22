RESTAURANT WITH DISABLED STAFF News Today 입력 2022.07.22 (15:13) 수정 2022.07.22 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



People with disabilities struggle to become financially independent because of the pandemic. A restaurant where staff members have disabilities and orders are placed using sign language is drawing attention. To the disabled it's a chance to find a job, and to the local communities it's an opportunity to bond with them.



[Pkg]



In this bustling restaurant, no one calls for a waiter or orders food out loud. It's the first restaurant in Korea to hire hearing impaired staff. Its owner used to be a sign language interpreter.



[Soundbite] Kim So-hyang(Restaurant Owner) : "It's just a physical disability, not an obstacle for living a normal life. I want to show that although these people are quiet, they can work better than anyone."



When customers push a button on the table to order food, special devices worn on the waiters' wrists notify them. Those who order food using sign language get a 500 won discount. The menu is also provided in sign language, and a video is played to inform customers how to order food.



[Soundbite] Oh Jung-mi(Customer) : "I like this place. Anyone regardless of disabilities can enjoy food and experience various things. Food sold here is also very affordable and fresh."



In addition to people with impaired hearing, the staff also includes those with developmental disabilities, young people and migrants. The restaurant has stayed in business even during the pandemic. It has recently grown to deliver side dishes and packed lunches as well as provide catering services. Its annual sales has even surpassed 600 million won.



[Soundbite] Kwon Jung-min(Restaurant Staff(VOICE SUBSTITUTED)) : "It makes us proud and happy to know that our place has become famous nationwide through word of mouth."



The restaurant plans to contribute to the local community by helping people with disabilities achieve financial independence and serving food to COVID-19 health workers free of charge.

