PPP BLASTS POLICE OFFICERS' REBELLION News Today 입력 2022.07.25 (15:21) 수정 2022.07.25 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The PPP's acting leader and floor leader have criticized police officers for opposing the establishment of a new police. Kweon Seong-dong stressed that as public officials paid with taxpayers' money, their move to form a political force cannot be rationalized for any reason. He warned that the police will have to be held accountable and face public backlash if they continue their collective action.

PPP BLASTS POLICE OFFICERS’ REBELLION

입력 2022-07-25 15:21:06 수정 2022-07-25 16:45:05 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



