기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

PPP BLASTS POLICE OFFICERS’ REBELLION
입력 2022.07.25 (15:21) 수정 2022.07.25 (16:45) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

The PPP's acting leader and floor leader have criticized police officers for opposing the establishment of a new police. Kweon Seong-dong stressed that as public officials paid with taxpayers' money, their move to form a political force cannot be rationalized for any reason. He warned that the police will have to be held accountable and face public backlash if they continue their collective action.
  • PPP BLASTS POLICE OFFICERS’ REBELLION
    • 입력 2022-07-25 15:21:06
    • 수정2022-07-25 16:45:05
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

The PPP's acting leader and floor leader have criticized police officers for opposing the establishment of a new police. Kweon Seong-dong stressed that as public officials paid with taxpayers' money, their move to form a political force cannot be rationalized for any reason. He warned that the police will have to be held accountable and face public backlash if they continue their collective action.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
오늘의 HOT클릭!