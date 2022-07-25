COVID-19 TESTING RULES TOUGHENED News Today 입력 2022.07.25 (15:21) 수정 2022.07.25 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Starting today, individuals who enter Korea from abroad must undergo PCR tests on the first day of their entry. Disease control measures were toughened as the number of imported COVID-19 cases increased recently. In-person visits to convalescent hospitals nationwide have been limited as well.



[Pkg]



Incheon International Airport is bustling with people entering the country. Those traveling abroad are concerned since COVID-19 is spreading again all over the world.



[Soundbite] Jeong Seong-cheol(Overseas Traveler) : "I should refrain from outside activities since overseas variants are spreading fast. I should get tested quickly."



The number of new cases fell to approximately 35,000 as fewer tests were done on Sunday. But as people travel far and wide during the summer vacation season, the transmission is not being contained as the virus tally remained above 60,000 for the third straight day on Saturday. The number of imported COVID-19 cases, which used to be around 100 only a month ago, continues to hover around 300 after peaking on July 20th. From Monday the government shortened the PCR test time limit on people entering the country. Travelers from abroad had three days from the date of entry to undergo PCR tests, but starting Monday, they must take tests on the day of entry. If that's not possible, they must obtain permission from the authority before getting tested on the following day at the latest.



[Soundbite] Lim Suk-young(Central Disease Control HQs(July 13)) : "We will toughen tests before and after entry. So those entering Korea from abroad are recommended to wait at home until their test results are notified as negative."



Disease control measures at the facilities vulnerable to infection will be strengthened to protect high-risk groups. Starting Monday, only non-contact visits are allowed at convalescent hospitals and facilities nationwide. Residents' day outing or overnight stay are not permitted unless outpatient services are necessary. Meanwhile, the WHO declared the escalating monkeypox outbreak as an international public health emergency. South Korean disease control authorities plan to hold an emergency assessment meeting this week and discuss related measures.

