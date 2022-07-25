기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

NEWS BRIEF
입력 2022.07.25 (15:21) 수정 2022.07.25 (16:45) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

Korea has confirmed one more case of the Omicron subvariant BA.2.75, bringing the total to four. Health officials are working to trace the infection route. It is presumed the latest patient was infected after contacting a BA.2.75 patient.
Asiana Airlines has resumed regular flights linking Incheon to Beijing, Istanbul and Barcelona after a near two and a half year suspension. From last Saturday, it resumed flights to Beijing once a week and to Istanbul and Barcelona twice a week. Starting this Saturday, Asiana will also operate six flights a week to and from Paris, seven to and from Frankfurt starting from August first three flights a week to and from Rome starting August 14th.
  • NEWS BRIEF
    • 입력 2022-07-25 15:21:08
    • 수정2022-07-25 16:45:05
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Korea has confirmed one more case of the Omicron subvariant BA.2.75, bringing the total to four. Health officials are working to trace the infection route. It is presumed the latest patient was infected after contacting a BA.2.75 patient.
Asiana Airlines has resumed regular flights linking Incheon to Beijing, Istanbul and Barcelona after a near two and a half year suspension. From last Saturday, it resumed flights to Beijing once a week and to Istanbul and Barcelona twice a week. Starting this Saturday, Asiana will also operate six flights a week to and from Paris, seven to and from Frankfurt starting from August first three flights a week to and from Rome starting August 14th.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
오늘의 HOT클릭!