[Anchor Lead]
Korea has confirmed one more case of the Omicron subvariant BA.2.75, bringing the total to four. Health officials are working to trace the infection route. It is presumed the latest patient was infected after contacting a BA.2.75 patient.
Asiana Airlines has resumed regular flights linking Incheon to Beijing, Istanbul and Barcelona after a near two and a half year suspension. From last Saturday, it resumed flights to Beijing once a week and to Istanbul and Barcelona twice a week. Starting this Saturday, Asiana will also operate six flights a week to and from Paris, seven to and from Frankfurt starting from August first three flights a week to and from Rome starting August 14th.
- 입력 2022-07-25 15:21:08
- 수정2022-07-25 16:45:05
[Anchor Lead]
