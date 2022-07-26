기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

NEWS BRIEF
입력 2022.07.26 (15:08) 수정 2022.07.26 (16:45) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

A Statistics Korea survey shows seven out of ten people aged 55 and older wish to work until they are around 73. More than 68% of those aged 55 to 79 expressed a desire to work, with finances cited as the number one reason at 57%. Some 35% of respondents said they found joy in working as long as their health allows it.
'Jeonse' apartment prices in Seoul have hit the lowest level in 3 years and 3 months, according to data by Kookmin Bank. The average price of a Seoul apartment under the deposit-based rental system dropped to 677 million won this month -- the first on-month decline since April 2019. Reasons include increased supply and falling demand for new jeonse deals amid an uptick in contract renewals.
  • NEWS BRIEF
    • 입력 2022-07-26 15:08:58
    • 수정2022-07-26 16:45:04
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

A Statistics Korea survey shows seven out of ten people aged 55 and older wish to work until they are around 73. More than 68% of those aged 55 to 79 expressed a desire to work, with finances cited as the number one reason at 57%. Some 35% of respondents said they found joy in working as long as their health allows it.
'Jeonse' apartment prices in Seoul have hit the lowest level in 3 years and 3 months, according to data by Kookmin Bank. The average price of a Seoul apartment under the deposit-based rental system dropped to 677 million won this month -- the first on-month decline since April 2019. Reasons include increased supply and falling demand for new jeonse deals amid an uptick in contract renewals.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
오늘의 HOT클릭!