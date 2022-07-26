기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
A Statistics Korea survey shows seven out of ten people aged 55 and older wish to work until they are around 73. More than 68% of those aged 55 to 79 expressed a desire to work, with finances cited as the number one reason at 57%. Some 35% of respondents said they found joy in working as long as their health allows it.
'Jeonse' apartment prices in Seoul have hit the lowest level in 3 years and 3 months, according to data by Kookmin Bank. The average price of a Seoul apartment under the deposit-based rental system dropped to 677 million won this month -- the first on-month decline since April 2019. Reasons include increased supply and falling demand for new jeonse deals amid an uptick in contract renewals.
