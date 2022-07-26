기사 본문 영역

PHONE SCAMMERS GET 3 MONTHS TO CONFESS
입력 2022.07.26 (15:08)
[Anchor Lead]

Police are giving perpetrators of phone phishing scams between August and October to turn themselves in. Such actions will be considered when determining their punishment. Police say 291 suspects fled Korea this year alone and 30% of them are implicated in phone phishing crimes. Most of them are believed to be hiding in Southeast Asia.
[Anchor Lead]

Police are giving perpetrators of phone phishing scams between August and October to turn themselves in. Such actions will be considered when determining their punishment. Police say 291 suspects fled Korea this year alone and 30% of them are implicated in phone phishing crimes. Most of them are believed to be hiding in Southeast Asia.

