기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
Police are giving perpetrators of phone phishing scams between August and October to turn themselves in. Such actions will be considered when determining their punishment. Police say 291 suspects fled Korea this year alone and 30% of them are implicated in phone phishing crimes. Most of them are believed to be hiding in Southeast Asia.
Police are giving perpetrators of phone phishing scams between August and October to turn themselves in. Such actions will be considered when determining their punishment. Police say 291 suspects fled Korea this year alone and 30% of them are implicated in phone phishing crimes. Most of them are believed to be hiding in Southeast Asia.
- PHONE SCAMMERS GET 3 MONTHS TO CONFESS
-
- 입력 2022-07-26 15:08:59
- 수정2022-07-26 16:45:04
[Anchor Lead]
Police are giving perpetrators of phone phishing scams between August and October to turn themselves in. Such actions will be considered when determining their punishment. Police say 291 suspects fled Korea this year alone and 30% of them are implicated in phone phishing crimes. Most of them are believed to be hiding in Southeast Asia.
Police are giving perpetrators of phone phishing scams between August and October to turn themselves in. Such actions will be considered when determining their punishment. Police say 291 suspects fled Korea this year alone and 30% of them are implicated in phone phishing crimes. Most of them are believed to be hiding in Southeast Asia.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBSKBS의 기사 모음
-