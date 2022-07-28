NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2022.07.28 (15:01) 수정 2022.07.28 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The Bank of Korea says the Fed's 0.75 percentage point rate hike will have a limited impact on foreign investment in the Korean financial market, despite the U.S. rate being now higher than Korea's. The BOK noted that despite the U.S.' recent three rate hikes, foreign investments' net inflow into the Korean stock market continued. The BOK added that a higher U.S. rate has not necessarily had clear impacts on foreigners' investments in local stocks since the global financial crisis.

Samsung Electronics earned over 77 trillion won in sales in the second quarter, up 21.3 percent on-year. Its operating profit jumped 12.2 percent to 15 trillion won. It's the second highest sales figure and third highest for operating profit and comes despite uncertainties like the Ukraine conflict and possible economic slump. The better performance is mainly thanks to robust semiconductor sales and a strong U.S. dollar.

The interior ministry and the National Police Agency say mobile driver's licenses will be issued across the nation starting Thursday. They will have the same legal validity as plastic versions. Drivers can have mobile licenses issued after completing in-person identity checks at license test offices or police stations nationwide. Mobile licenses are issued to only one handset bought under the name of the driver.

NEWS BRIEF

입력 2022-07-28 15:01:45 수정 2022-07-28 16:45:05 News Today

