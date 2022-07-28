NEW HYDROGEN PLANT IN PYEONGTAEK News Today 입력 2022.07.28 (15:01) 수정 2022.07.28 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



A hydrogen production facility has been built in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi-do Province to produce hydrogen for the capital region. Hydrogen charging prices are expected to go down as it will now cost less to transport hydrogen to the capital region.



[Pkg]



A facility that can produce up to seven tons of hydrogen daily has been built in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi-do Province. It's the largest of its kind in Korea. Hydrogen produced here is enough to charge 1,200 vehicles a day.



[Soundbite] Kim Dong-yeon(Governor of Gyeonggi-do Prov.) : "This facility is expected to play a leading role in promoting the hydrogen economy. By producing more than 7 tons of hydrogen daily, it will play a role as the largest hydrogen facility in the nation."



The Pyeongtaek facility is the second of its kind after the one based in Changwon, Gyeongsangnam-do Province, and the first in the greater capital area. Hydrogen is produced here from natural gas pyrolysis at the LNG receiving terminal in Pyeongtaek. There are 33 hydrogen charging stations in the capital region. Most of the hydrogen supplied there is brought from Ulsan, Yeosu and other far-away locations. Hydrogen supply begins to roll out from Pyeongtaek in August.



[Soundbite] Jung Jang-sun(Pyeongtaek Mayor) : "By saving transportation costs, we will be able to lower hydrogen prices and step up hydrogen mobility in the entire capital region."



The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy announced plans to build hydrogen production facilities in seven areas in 2019. The governments of Gyeonggi-do Province and Pyeongtaek City also plan to build a hydrogen transport complex in the vicinity of Pyeongtaek Port.

