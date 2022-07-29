KIM JONG-UN BLASTS YOON SUK-YEOL News Today 입력 2022.07.29 (15:05) 수정 2022.07.29 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has criticized South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol without addressing his title. Kim said that dangerous attempts by Seoul will bring annihilation to the Yoon administration and South Korean military. He added that North Korea is fully ready to mobilize its nuclear war deterrence.



[Pkg]



North Korea celebrates the day when the Korean War cease-fire agreement was signed as Victory Day. A grand celebration with a spectacular air show and fireworks was held in Pyongyang. At the event, it's leader called the South Korean government and armed forces "Yoon Suk-yeol and military thugs." Kim Jong-un criticized the South Korean government's definition of the main enemy, remarks about preemptive strike, and the three-axis system a disgrace. He said such behavior started from the destined anxiety of living right next to a nuclear state. Kim also warned South Korea will pay the commensurate price if it heightens military tension.



[Soundbite] Kim Jong-un(N. Korean Leader) : "It's preposterous to think they can crush or render helpless even a fraction of our military might. Such a dangerous attempt would be punished immediately with strong force. The Yoon gov‘t and his armed forces will be annihilated."



He also underscored that North Korea is fully ready to promptly mobilize its nuclear deterrence and fulfill its mission. The regime's leader took aim at the U.S. He said Pyongyang is ready to handle any military confrontation with Washington. And that if the U.S. plans to infringe on North Korea's safety and fundamental benefits, Americans should bear with subsequent unease and crisis.



[Soundbite] Kim Jong-un(N. Korean Leader) : "S. Korea's two-faced action of holding large-scale joint military exercises is insane and is pushing N. Korea-U.S. relations to the irreversible point of crash."



Kim Jong-un's public appearance, the first one in 19 days since the Workers' Party event on July 8th, was filled with denouncement and threats against South Korea and the U.S.

