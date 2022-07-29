N. KOREA’S CYBER ACTIVITIES ‘FUNDS WEAPONS’ News Today 입력 2022.07.29 (15:05) 수정 2022.07.29 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The White House's cybersecurity official, Anne Neuberger, says North Korea resorts to cyber activities to support up to a third of its funding for missile programs. She noted that considering such activities is a core driver of revenue, the issue must be addressed. She added that Pyongyang's ever advancing missile program is a top priority for the U.S.

N. KOREA’S CYBER ACTIVITIES ‘FUNDS WEAPONS’

입력 2022-07-29 15:05:32 수정 2022-07-29 16:45:07 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The White House's cybersecurity official, Anne Neuberger, says North Korea resorts to cyber activities to support up to a third of its funding for missile programs. She noted that considering such activities is a core driver of revenue, the issue must be addressed. She added that Pyongyang's ever advancing missile program is a top priority for the U.S.