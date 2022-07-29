기사 본문 영역

N. KOREA’S CYBER ACTIVITIES ‘FUNDS WEAPONS’
입력 2022.07.29 (15:05) 수정 2022.07.29 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

The White House's cybersecurity official, Anne Neuberger, says North Korea resorts to cyber activities to support up to a third of its funding for missile programs. She noted that considering such activities is a core driver of revenue, the issue must be addressed. She added that Pyongyang's ever advancing missile program is a top priority for the U.S.
