[Anchor Lead]
From 2024, women will also serve on submarines. The Navy says they will be selected next year and undergo basic training for deployment on a 3,000-ton submarine starting 2024. The Navy explained the plan has been under comprehensive review since 2014 and that mid-sized subs have been designed to support the service of female members.
- WOMEN TO SERVE ON SUBS. FROM 2024
입력 2022-07-29
수정2022-07-29
