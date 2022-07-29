WOMEN TO SERVE ON SUBS. FROM 2024 News Today 입력 2022.07.29 (15:05) 수정 2022.07.29 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



From 2024, women will also serve on submarines. The Navy says they will be selected next year and undergo basic training for deployment on a 3,000-ton submarine starting 2024. The Navy explained the plan has been under comprehensive review since 2014 and that mid-sized subs have been designed to support the service of female members.

WOMEN TO SERVE ON SUBS. FROM 2024

입력 2022-07-29 15:05:33 수정 2022-07-29 16:45:07 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



