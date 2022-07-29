HAND, FOOT, MOUTH DISEASE REEMERGING News Today 입력 2022.07.29 (15:05) 수정 2022.07.29 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Hand, foot and mouth disease, which had subsided during the pandemic, is spreading again among infants. Here's more on the symptoms and how to keep this virus at bay.



[Pkg]



This 23-month-old had a fever of over 39 degrees five days ago. The next day she sought medical treatment for blisters on her arms, legs and buttocks. The diagnosis - hand, foot and mouth disease.



[Soundbite] Kim Ah-yeon(Guardian of hand, foot and mouth disease patient) : "I thought it was a cold, but my child kept scratching her tongue and had poor appetite. Her throat felt like it was on fire. Her mouth felt hot because of high fever."



This viral infection affects mostly young children ages 5 and younger. Recently the number of cases has surged to 12.5 per one thousand, more than doubling from two weeks ago. Hand, foot and mouth disease cases declined significantly during the pandemic, but they are rising again lately as social distancing is no longer in place. The major symptoms are a fever, sore throat and rash. In rare cases, the virus may also cause other complications.



[Soundbite] Chung Sung-kwan(Pediatrician) : "In some cases the symptoms are very mild. When children become dehydrated because they don't eat well, they become frail. When the signs of encephalitis appear, it's an emergency requiring immediate treatment."



Enteroviruses such as the Coxsackie virus, which cause the hand, foot and mouth disease, are transmitted through saliva, phlegm, or contaminated toys. To prevent the disease, washing hands thoroughly and disinfecting toys and other surfaces with soapy water and sterilizers are important. Infants who contract the hand, foot and mouth disease should avoid group activities until their fever goes down and mouth blisters have healed.

