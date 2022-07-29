PARK SAE-EUN PERFORMS IN KOREA News Today 입력 2022.07.29 (15:05) 수정 2022.07.29 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The French word "etoile" means "star." It also refers to the highest-ranking dancers of Paris Opera. Korean ballerina Park Sae-eun was the first Asian to earn the title of etoile. She and her fellow dancers from Paris Opera have recently performed in Korea.



[Pkg]



The first time Romeo meets Juliet. The excitement of this romantic moment is expressed through dynamic ballet choreography. Some 60 jumps are performed by the two lead dancers in just ten minutes. This production is notorious for having more than 20 difficult arabesque positions, performed by balancing on one leg. Park Sae-eun starred in this production when she was granted the title of "etoile," principal dancer at the Paris Opera Ballet.



[Soundbite] Park Sae-eun(Paris Opera Ballet Etoile(Principal dancer)) : "I am very fond of ‘Romeo and Juliet.’ I completely fell for it while rehearsing. This version expresses Juliet's emotions better than any other production."



Directly translated from the word "star" in French, etoile refers to principal dancers. There are only a total of 16 etoile dancers, or just 10 percent of the entire ballet company. Park was also the first Asian to earn this honorable title.



[Soundbite] Lionel Delanoe(Ballet master, Paris Opera Ballet) : "The moment I saw Park Sae-eun, I knew she was different from others. If she was a member of some other company, she would have become a principal dancer a lot earlier."



Park has visited Korea for the first time since becoming an etoile dancer. She is staging a gala performance along with her nine renowned colleagues, including four other etoile dancers. The repertoire consists of classical and contemporary works. Each of the dancers show off their distinct individuality and mature expressions, a key element that makes this ballet company stand out.



[Soundbite] Park Sae-eun(Paris Opera Ballet Etoile(Principal dancer)) : "French ballet reinterprets difficult techniques in a seemingly easy and elegant way."



The first performance by the Paris Opera Ballet in Korea in thirty years has brought together top stars from Paris.

