South Korea's first lunar orbiter Danuri will be launched next week. It will blast off from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on August 5 at 8:08 a.m., Korea time. Danuri is currently on standby at the station's assembly building with all preparations complete.
South Korea's first lunar orbiter Danuri will be launched next week. It will blast off from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on August 5 at 8:08 a.m., Korea time. Danuri is currently on standby at the station's assembly building with all preparations complete.
- DANURI SET FOR LAUNCH EARLY AUG.
- 입력 2022-07-29 15:05:33
- 수정2022-07-29 16:45:08
