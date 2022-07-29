DANURI SET FOR LAUNCH EARLY AUG.

기사 본문 영역

[Anchor Lead]

South Korea's first lunar orbiter Danuri will be launched next week. It will blast off from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on August 5 at 8:08 a.m., Korea time. Danuri is currently on standby at the station's assembly building with all preparations complete.
